VSP workers to hold dharna at admin block 

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committeee will stage a dharna at the steel plant’s administrative block at 8 am on Thursday. The committee, which earlier on the day announced deferment of its plan to lay siege to the administrative block as the Centre’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) extended the deadline till August 17 for merchant bankers and legal advisors to bid for managing strategic sale of RINL.

“However, after the Centre reaffirmed its plans to privatise the plant in an affidavit filed in the High Court, the committee decided to organise the dharna,” Committee convener J Ayodhya Ram said.