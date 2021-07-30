STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight held for embezzling Rs 22.69 crore worth deposits in Andhra

 Prakasam police on Thursday arrested eight persons for allegedly misappropriating `22.69 crore worth of deposits in Vetapalem Cooperative Credit Society Ltd (VCCSL).

Published: 30th July 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Prakasam police on Thursday arrested eight persons for allegedly misappropriating `22.69 crore worth of deposits in Vetapalem Cooperative Credit Society Ltd (VCCSL). The police identified the accused as VCCSL secretary/manager Sriram Srinivasarao, president V Nageswara Rao, vice president V Ramalinga Swamy, and directors C Anjaneya Gupta, K Rajendra Prasad, N Mohan Krishna, K Venkata Satyanarayana and Rayavarapu Srinivasa Rao. All the ccused would be produced before the court soon, the police said. 

The police have reached out to all the respective bank managers to freeze the accounts and lockers of the accused and their relatives. “As per law, their accounts and properties will be seized and the properties will be auctioned to protect the interest of the depositors,” SP Malika Garg said. Meanwhile, district cooperative officer P Rajasekhar ordered a thorough inquiry. The committee will comprise senior assistant registrar B Koti Veeraiah and senior cooperative Inspector KV Ramanaiah.  On the other hand, Garg ordered an investigation committee under the supervision of Additional SP K Chowdeswari.    

SP Mallika Garg briefing the media about Vetapalem case on Thursday I express

According to Garg, they came to know that the VCCSL has 1,930 FDs, 138 RDs and 850 SDs amounting to `22,69,91,882 with a total of 1,737 shareholders. Rao had misappropriated more than `22.69 crore worth deposits with the knowledge of the president, vice president and directors of the society. After embezzling the funds, he invested `5 crore in LIC bonds, shares and purchased lands, flats and gold and constructed a new house. He also bought properties under benami names. The police acquired all necessary evidence and proof to establish the crime and arrested the eight accused persons at St Ann’s Engineering College area in Vetapalem. 

As per bylaws of the society, the president and the directors have to verify the records and cash transactions. But they did not do so as they were under Rao’s influence. Every year CAs audit the records and their report is submitted to the District Cooperative Society. But no one observed the irregularity. For a few months, depositors made rounds of the VCCSL’s office and contacted Rao for payments of their matured deposit bonds. But, the secretary kept postponing the payments, week after week. On July 18, based on the complaint filed by one depositor G Srinivasa Rao, the police have launched the probe and arrested the eight accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp