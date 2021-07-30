Andhra Pradesh: After 60 critical days, man returns from edge

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After staying bedridden for over 60 days, out of which 25 days were spent at an Intensive Care Unit, 37-year-old Naresh, who was detected with high severity of coronavirus infection and subsequently developed a critical lung disorder—for which doctors thought that lung transplantation was the solution—is finally back on his feet.

Transferred to KIMS ICON after his oxygen level dropped all of a sudden in May, Naresh was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot gets lodged in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the organ. Dr Phaneendra, consultant pulmonologist at KIMS ICON, said Naresh required a lot of oxygen when he was brought to the hospital. After spending 25 days in the ICU, he was treated at a general ward for 40 days. “Doctors had to perform bronchoscopy for secondary infection in his lungs, suspecting fungal infection because of the cavities present. Now, he has recovered and is able to do his daily chores.”

Naresh is now able to survive without oxygen support for two to three hours. The support of his wife gave Naresh the much-needed mental strength and willingness needed to recover. “Though I knew his condition was critical, I didn’t lose hope. Even when he was in ICU, I told doctors I wanted to be by his side. Though doctors didn’t agree, I insisted and stayed in the ICU for 21 days. My fear was what would happen to him if I was not with him,” his wife said.