STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: After 60 critical days, man returns from edge

Naresh is now able to survive without oxygen support for two to three hours.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  After staying bedridden for over 60 days, out of which 25 days were spent at an Intensive Care Unit, 37-year-old Naresh, who was detected with high severity of coronavirus infection and subsequently developed a critical lung disorder—for which doctors thought that lung transplantation was the solution—is finally back on his feet.

Transferred to KIMS ICON after his oxygen level dropped all of a sudden in May, Naresh was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot gets lodged in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the organ. Dr Phaneendra, consultant pulmonologist at KIMS ICON, said Naresh required a lot of oxygen when he was brought to the hospital. After spending 25 days in the ICU, he was treated at a general ward for 40 days. “Doctors had to perform bronchoscopy for secondary infection in his lungs, suspecting fungal infection because of the cavities present. Now, he has recovered and is able to do his daily chores.”

Naresh is now able to survive without oxygen support for two to three hours. The support of his wife gave Naresh the much-needed mental strength and willingness needed to recover. “Though I knew his condition was critical, I didn’t lose hope. Even when he was in ICU, I told doctors I wanted to be by his side. Though doctors didn’t agree, I insisted and stayed in the ICU for 21 days. My fear was what would happen to him if I was not with him,” his wife said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid andhra covid survivor
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp