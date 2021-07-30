STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APPSC told to fill 1,180 vacant posts

 The State government on Thursday paved way to fill 1,180 vacant posts.

Published: 30th July 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday paved way to fill 1,180 vacant posts. Finance department, in its recent orders, accorded permission to Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to fill the vacant posts, including revenue junior assistants, in various departments. 

The government will also implement 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). As per the orders, 670 junior assistant-cum-computer assistant posts will be filled in revenue department; 190 assistant engineers will be recruited to engineering sub-services, 72 medical officers (Ayurveda), 53 medical officers (homeo) and 26 medical officers (Unani) and 24 homeopathy lecturers to Ayush department; 60 Grade-III executive officers to endowments department; 39 horticulture officers; 10 English and Telugu reporters each to AP Legislature Secretariat; 10 junior lecturers to APREI society; nine assistant forest conservators, five degree college lecturers in APREI society, four district public relations officer to Information and Public Relations Department; and three lecturers to Dr. NRS GAC  APPSC member S Salam Babu said at present roster points are being fixed as the government has decided to implement 10 per cent EWS reservation for the recruitments. Further, AP State Service and Subordinate Rules need to be amended and a GO will be released to issue the notification based on the roster points. 

