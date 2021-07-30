STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha One-Stop centres to assist poor women

Vanitha said through Disha One-Stop centres, immediate help will be provided to women subjected to domestic violence, sexual assault, and other issues.

Mekathoti Sucharita

Andhra Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Disha One-Stop centres will be set up at every government general hospital in the district to extend necessary help to needy women, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said. She along with the Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha inaugurated the Disha One-Stop Centre at Mahila Pranganam here on Thursday.

Vanitha said through Disha One-Stop centres, immediate help will be provided to women subjected to domestic violence, sexual assault, and other issues. Services such as providing legal help to the victims, counselling, shelter to the victims will be provided through these centres, she added. 

Later they visited the sexual assault victim who is receiving treatment at Guntur GGH and handed over a cheque of `5 lakh to her family. Sucharita said that sexually assaulting a deaf and dumb woman is grotesque. No matter how many laws are being enforced, that such incidents occur is shameful. The ministers assured the victim’s family that action will be taken against the accused and instructed the hospital officials to provide counselling to the victim. Department of Women and Child Welfare director K Shukla was also present. 

Disha One-Stop centres Mekathoti Sucharita
