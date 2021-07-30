STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six migrant labourers charred to death at aquafarm in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said over phone that it looked like an accidental fire caused by an electrical short circuit.

Published: 30th July 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:37 PM

accident

The workers were from Odisha. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

AMARAVATI: Six migrant workers were charred to death in a fire mishap at Lankavani Dibba in Repalle mandal of Guntur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. All six were working as security guards at an aquafarm.

According to the police, who rushed to the spot on being alerted of the accident by locals, the deceased were identified as  Rammurthi, Kiran, Manoj, Panda, Mahendra, Naveen, natives of Odisha. Bodies were shifted to Repalle Government Hospital for postmortem

Initially, it was assumed that the fire mishap might have been due to a short circuit, but the electricity department officials who inspected the place ruled out the possibility. 

Police found that the victims had slept on the bags of calcium oxychloride (bleaching powder) used in aqua tanks and suspect mosquito coils lit at night near the bleaching powder bags might have led to the fire mishap.  A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

