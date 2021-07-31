Andhra Pradesh records 2,068 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases over the 24 hours that ended at 9 am on Friday, taking the cumulative total number of infections past the 19.64 lakh-mark. More than 80,000 samples were tested during this period. With 2,127 patients recuperating, the number of people cured outnumbered fresh cases. So far, 19.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

The active caseload, 21,198, was a shade less than that of Thursday, a State Command Control Room bulletin said. The State also reported 22 casualties, taking the total death toll past the 13,350-mark. East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases with 337 samples testing positive, followed by Chittoor with 315 new cases. Five districts reported less than 100 cases. Kurnool posted the lowest number at 18. Seven districts reported a lesser number of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to Thursday.

The spike in fresh cases pushed the total infections in East Godavari above 2.77 lakh. The cumulative total number of cases in Nellore, meanwhile, breached the 1.34-lakh mark. The active caseload, too, showed a slight decrease compared to Thursday. Seven districts recorded less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 167 in Kurnool. With a lesser number of new cases and more recoveries, the active cases in Vizag, which had shot past 1,000 on Thursday, once again dipped below 900.

Prakasam reported six deaths during the past 24 hours, followed by four in Krishna, three each in Chittoor and Guntur, two in Nellore and one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizag and Vizianagaram. Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari did not report a single death.