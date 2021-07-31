STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumana Abhinay is new Deputy Mayor of Tirupati

Bhumana Abhinay being congratulated

Bhumana Abhinay being congratulated (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: YSRC corporator from 4th division of Tirupati, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) here on Friday. The council meeting was held by commissioner PS Girisha with Collector M Harinarayanan acting as the presiding officer, and local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as the ex-officio member.

Bhumana Abhinay was nominated as the Deputy Mayor by 31st division corporator CK Revathi, supported by 49th division corporator Sandhyarani Yadav and the rest of the corporators acquiesced. 
Abhinay Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his father Karunakar Reddy for giving him an opportunity to perform as the Deputy Mayor. He assured to develop Tirupati  in all aspects and vowed to strive for the upliftment of the poor.It may be mentioned that the ruling YSRC had swept the civic body elections, winning 48 out of 50 divisions with 22 were unanimous. 

