Consumer protection rules to be toughened, says Minister of State for Commerce

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Consumer protection rules are to be made tougher to arrest the unethical practices of e-commerce companies, said Minister of State for Commerce Somprakash in a written reply to a question by YSR Congress MP from Visakhapatnam V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

He said they have already received complaints against e-commerce companies for misusing online marketing, and the departments concerned were directed to pursue the matter in depth.

To another question by Vijayasai Reddy, Minister of State for Civil Supplies Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi said a total of eight lakh metric tonnes of food grains were given to States for distributing the same to migrant workers stuck at different places during Covid induced lockdown in May and June last year.

Further, she said 12 monitoring units were set up to ensure food grains reach the intended. Under the ‘one-nation-one ration card’ scheme, beneficiaries have the liberty to choose the fair price shop they want to take the supplies from, he said.

India number 1 in organic cultivation: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in a reply to a YSRC MP’s question, said India is number one in the certified organic cultivation and the number of farmers practising it is more in the country than anywhere else.

The government has been encouraging certified organic farming through schemes like Paramparagath Krishi Vikas Yojana, Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region since 2015-16, he said.