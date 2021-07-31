STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Consumer protection rules to be toughened, says Minister of State for Commerce

Minister Som Prakash said they have already received complaints against e-commerce companies for misusing online marketing, and the departments concerned were directed to pursue the matter in depth.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Parliament

A view of Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Consumer protection rules are to be made tougher to arrest the unethical practices of e-commerce companies, said Minister of State for Commerce Somprakash in a written reply to a question by YSR Congress MP from Visakhapatnam V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Friday. 

He said they have already received complaints against e-commerce companies for misusing online marketing, and the departments concerned were directed to pursue the matter in depth.

To another question by Vijayasai Reddy, Minister of State for Civil Supplies Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi said a total of eight lakh metric tonnes of food grains were given to States for distributing the same to migrant workers stuck at different places during Covid induced lockdown in May and June last year. 

Further, she said 12 monitoring units were set up to ensure food grains reach the intended. Under the ‘one-nation-one ration card’ scheme, beneficiaries have the liberty to choose the fair price shop they want to take the supplies from, he said. 

India number 1 in organic cultivation: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in a reply to a YSRC MP’s question, said India is number one in the certified organic cultivation and the number of farmers practising it is more in the country than anywhere else.

The government has been encouraging certified organic farming through schemes like Paramparagath Krishi Vikas Yojana, Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region since 2015-16, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy Rajya Sabha Minister of State for Commerce Consumer Protection Rules
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp