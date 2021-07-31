SEB sleuths seize 20,000 litre ID liquor and destroy it

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The East Godavari district police destroyed 20,479 litres of ID arrack worth Rs 50 lakh at Nemam village in Kakinada rural. Around 1,605 cases were booked on Friday and 20,479 litres of ID liquor was seized.

Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, disclosing the details, said raids were conducted by SEB additional SP A Rama Devi at spurious ID liquor manufacturing units across the district.

On the instructions of the SP, staff of all police stations along with SEB held combined raids in the district. All the ID liquor was shifted to Nemam and a large pit was dug, and the liquor was poured into the pit.

Hundreds of bottles and sachets of ID liquor and arrack were being dumped at Nemam village for the last two days. Ten litres of liquor in each of the polyethene bags was also destroyed.

Warning illegal manufacturers of ID liquor of dire consequences, he said if anyone manufactures ID liquor, illegally transports ID liquor and sells it and the like, he or she will be punished.