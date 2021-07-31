STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIMUKTI urges Andhra Pradesh government to revive legislation to protect sex workers

VIMUKTI and HELP have organised a meeting to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons where they have demanded the revival of Money Lenders (Regulation) Act and Protection of Borrowers Act.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:27 AM

Woman survivors during a press meet on World Day against Trafficking in Persons at Press Club in Vijayawada on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIMUKTI-AP convener Meharunnisa demanded that the State government take immediate measures to revive the Money Lenders (Regulation) Act and Protection of Borrowers Act to stop money lenders from exploiting the poor and landless farmers, unorganised and daily wage workers, and sex workers.

Participating in a meeting organised jointly by VIMUKTI and HELP to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Friday, Meharunnisa said the Borrowers Protection Act was first enacted in 1934 in Telugu land. 

However, in 2018 the Andhra Pradesh Acts and Regulations (Repeal) Act repealed it and introduced Andhra Pradesh Money Lenders Bill. “But till date, it has not received Presidential assent,” she said. In the absence of such a law that controls money lenders and protects borrowers, many families are being pushed into prostitution, she observed. 

VIMUKTI co-convener Pushpavati said the then government had enacted the AP  Microfinance Institutions (Regulations of Money Lending) Act in 2011 as some agencies in the State were exploiting women by lending to SHGs at high-interest rates in the name of microfinancing. She urged the government to come up with new legislation to protect such groups from private money lenders.

VIMUKTI state leader Ajani appealed that the State government should support such persons by providing them loans through banks for alternative livelihood assistance. Apoorva, another VIMUKTI member, urged GPs to provide protection to the victims of trafficking in the State without detaining them for years in Shelter Homes in the name of rehabilitation.

TAGS
VIMUKTI HELP Andhra Pradesh Money Lenders regulation act Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Government Protection of borrowers act Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav World day against trafficking in persons
Comments

