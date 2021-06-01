STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FASTag with revised charges at Alipiri tollgate from today

 The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams  (TTD) is all set to implement FASTag at its tollgate in Alipiri, the entry point to Tirumala, from Tuesday.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams  (TTD) is all set to implement FASTag at its tollgate in Alipiri, the entry point to Tirumala, from Tuesday. Though the system had to be put in place from April 1, it was postponed due to Covid-19. Along with FASTag, payment of toll fee manually will be allowed for the initial 15 days or more to avoid any inconvenience to devotees visiting Tirumala. The TTD has signed an MoU with SBI for implementation of FASTag. 

Meanwhile, the TTD is also set to implement the revised toll fee for various categories of vehicles. After holding discussions with local transport operators and representatives of private travels in January, the TTD Trust Board had decided to increase the toll fee for various categories of vehicles.

The new toll fee will come into force in place of the four-decade-old tariff from Tuesday. While revising the toll fee for various categories of vehicles, the TTD has exempted two-wheelers from it. It used to collect a toll fee of `2 for two-wheelers. The toll fee for a four-wheeler has been increased to `50 from `15.

