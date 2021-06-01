STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic deals a severe blow to child health screening programmes

Covid-19 came as a major setback to the implementation of programmes under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in the state in 2020-21. 

Published: 01st June 2021 08:51 AM

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

(Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Covid-19 came as a major setback to the implementation of programmes under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in the state in 2020-21. Against 29.35 lakh children in 49,918 Anganwadi centres, and 34.88 lakh others in 42,314 schools in 2019-20, not a single child or student was screened for defects at birth, diseases, deficiencies and developmental delays, including disabilities, as all educational institutions remained shut. 

With the entire health infrastructure engaged in fighting Covid, the number of children treated for common elements or were medically examined by teams of PHCs and CHCs stood at zero, against 4.32 lakh in 2019-20. The figures were disclosed in the latest socio-economic survey released before the commencement of the Budget session of the State Legislature a couple of weeks ago.  

In 2019-20, 1.5 lakh children were referred to higher centres for treatments of various health ailments under RBSK; 8,867 others were treated in higher hospitals under Aarogyasri and non-Aarogyasri schemes. The figures stood at nil in 2020-21.  

Similarly, eye screening was performed on 38.99 lakh students, and 47,523 were given power glasses in 2019-20. However, no screening was done the next year. As the schools did not function, there was a fall in the number of deworming tablets normally given to the students.  Against 1.11 crore tablets issued in 2019-20, 1.04 crore were distributed to them in 2020-21.  Similarly, Iron Folic Acid tablets given to students came down to 11.85 crore from 26.99 crore. 

Though there were no schools functioning, the number of district early intervention centres increased from 16 to 34.  A senior medical officer associated with immunisation said despite the pandemic compulsory vaccines were administered to certain groups of children when the Covid curve was low. “In spite of being overworked, health workers took up the regular programmes when the curve was low. As regards what is next, it is hard to say in these pandemic times. The only thing we can do is wait for normalcy to return.”

Covid Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram RBSK
