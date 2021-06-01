STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TD leaders see threat to life of suspended judge in prison

The continuing atrocities against Dalits under the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule are unfortunate,” the leaders said.

Published: 01st June 2021 07:54 AM

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Expressing concern over the reports of a ‘knife’ found in the barracks of a Chittoor jail in which suspended judge S Ramakrishna is held as an undertrial prisoner, leaders of the opposition TDP expressed fears that there is a serious threat to the life of the Dalit Judge. The judge’s son, Vamsi Krishna, had already complained about the threat to his father from a suspicious prisoner in the same barrack.

Key leaders of the TDP who attended a virtual meeting conducted by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, referred to the reports about the knife and demanded a high level probe into the issue.
“As a responsible opposition party, the TDP will give all the required support to the legal struggle being waged by the judge’s son. The TDP would stand with Vamsi Krishna in his fight to save his father’s life. The continuing atrocities against Dalits under the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule are unfortunate,” the leaders said.

“Ramakrishna was targeted just because he did not succumb to the inducements and threats of the ruling party leaders. He just complained to the senior judges in higher courts. For that, the government and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy launched a witch-hunt,” they charged. They deplored that Ramakrishna was implicated in false cases.

