STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transport secy hands over 85 O2 concentrators to Red Cross

He commended the efforts of NRIs in USA, Singapore and Malaysia for coming forward to supply 1,000 oxygen concentrators through Indian Red Cross Society.

Published: 01st June 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu hands over O2 concentrators to Red Cross | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Transport) and State Covid Nodal Officer MT Krishna Babu on Monday handed over 85 oxygen concentrators to Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society representatives, which were supplied by North American Telugu Association (NATA).

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu said that services from the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) would help the State government to provide better medical services to contain the further spread of Covid.
To overcome the oxygen crisis in the State, the government has imported 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen through the Indian Air Force (IAF) flights from various parts of the Country, he said.

He commended the efforts of NRIs in USA, Singapore and Malaysia for coming forward to supply 1,000 oxygen concentrators through Indian Red Cross Society. The nodal officer also asked the representatives of Red Cross Society to create awareness about vaccination. Indian Red Society Andhra Pradesh wing president A Sridhar Reddy said so far they handed over one lakh Covid kits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid oxygen concentrators NATA
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp