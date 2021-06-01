Transport secy hands over 85 O2 concentrators to Red Cross

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Transport) and State Covid Nodal Officer MT Krishna Babu on Monday handed over 85 oxygen concentrators to Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society representatives, which were supplied by North American Telugu Association (NATA).

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu said that services from the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) would help the State government to provide better medical services to contain the further spread of Covid.

To overcome the oxygen crisis in the State, the government has imported 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen through the Indian Air Force (IAF) flights from various parts of the Country, he said.

He commended the efforts of NRIs in USA, Singapore and Malaysia for coming forward to supply 1,000 oxygen concentrators through Indian Red Cross Society. The nodal officer also asked the representatives of Red Cross Society to create awareness about vaccination. Indian Red Society Andhra Pradesh wing president A Sridhar Reddy said so far they handed over one lakh Covid kits.