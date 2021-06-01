Ukku panel seeks more workforce

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata panel convener J Ayodhyaram said on Monday the per capita production of RINL, which was initially fixed at 230 tonnes/man-year, has gone up to now 550 tonnes/man-year.

Though there was an increase in production the government did not increase workers’ strength thus depriving the jobless youth opportunities, he said at the porata committee relay hunger strike which entered its 109th day at Kurmannapalem on Monday. Ayodhyaram said there were 20,000 workers when the annual production capacity was 3.2 million tonnes. “There are now only 16,000 employees even when the capacity is at 7.3 million tonnes.”