Vaccinate AP students going abroad: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government Monday extended the partial curfew till June 10 to further contain the spread of Covid-19. The curfew relaxation timings would be the same — 6 am to 12 pm — during which Section 144, which prohibits gathering of more than five people, would be in place.

Meanwhile, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on prevailing Covid situation and vaccination earlier in the day. The Chief Minister directed the officials to vaccinate students going abroad for studies and also to those who are going abroad on work visa and to give a certificate from the government that they were vaccinated.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that they have identified 92 orphans whose parents have succumbed to Covid and Rs 10 lakh has been deposited in the accounts of 43 children.

On supply and storage of Oxygen, the officials said usage of oxygen has decreased to 490 metric tonnes and added that they have procured 654 metric tons of oxygen on May 29. They said there was a production of 230 metric tonnes of oxygen locally. The Chief Minister asked officials to be alert on supply and storage of oxygen till consumption level is reached.