STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vaccinate AP students going abroad: Jagan

The State government Monday extended the partial curfew till June 10 to further contain the spread of Covid-19.

Published: 01st June 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government Monday extended the partial curfew till June 10 to further contain the spread of Covid-19. The curfew relaxation timings would be the same — 6 am to 12 pm — during which Section 144, which prohibits gathering of more than five people, would be in place.

Meanwhile, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on prevailing Covid situation and vaccination earlier in the day.  The Chief Minister directed the officials to vaccinate students going abroad for studies and also to those who are going abroad on work visa and to give a certificate from the government that they were vaccinated.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that they have identified 92 orphans whose parents have succumbed to Covid and Rs 10 lakh has been deposited in the accounts of 43 children.

On supply and storage of Oxygen, the officials said usage of oxygen has decreased to 490 metric tonnes and added that they have procured 654 metric tons of oxygen on May 29. They said there was a production of 230 metric tonnes of oxygen locally. The Chief Minister asked officials to be alert on supply and storage of oxygen till consumption level is reached. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccinate students going abroad Covid
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp