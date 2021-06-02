Applications invited for admissions in 352 KGBVs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Applications are invited online for admissions from Classes 6 and 11 at 352 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State for the 2021-22 academic session, Samagra Shiksha State director K Vetriselvi said.

According to a release issued here on Tuesday, Vetrielvi has called on the students to apply for the remaining seats in Classes 7 and 8 in all KGBVs. School dropouts, physically challenged children, orphans, semi-orphans, SC/ST, OBC, and girls from BPL families and minority communities can also apply.

Applications have to be submitted on website https://apkgbv.apcfss.in/ between June 3 and 20, she said. Girls already studying in Class 10 in KGBV should also apply online for admission in Class 11.

The selected candidates’ names will be displayed on the notice boards of the schools. They will be also informed through SMS. Contact Nos 94943-83617, 94412-70099 for more details, she informed.