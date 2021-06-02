Construction of 10K houses to begin next week: Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Construction of as many as 10,000 houses will begin from next week in the first phase of the YSR Pedallandariki Illu housing scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the programme virtually in Vallabhapuram of Tenali on June 3.

The district administration has set a target to construct 1,13,436 houses in the first phase in all 589 layouts in the district. The mapping of the houses and geo-tagging for 91,990 houses has been completed. The construction of model houses has started in 410 layouts. About 3,000 tonne of cement and 2,000 tonne of steel required for the construction of the houses have been stocked in warehouses.

Officials of the RWS and Public Health department have started to set up basic infrastructure in 505 layouts in villages and cities across the district. Collector Vivek Yadav said that in the coming week, local public representatives will give green signal to begin construction of 10,000 houses. Required construction material were already stocked.

The commissioners, MPDOs were given necessary instructions to oversee the arrangements at the layouts, Vive Yadav added. About 92 per cent of the beneficiaries have chosen to build their own house with the government providing the required cement, steel among others required for the construction.