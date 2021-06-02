STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People with special needs struggle to get vaccinated

MCT Commissioner PS Girisha said vaccination of people with special needs  at their doorstep  may lead to misuse of Covid vaccine.

Prakash (70) visits Bairagi Patteda PHC in Tirupati on Tuesday to get a jab | Madhav K

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: People with special needs are finding it increasingly difficult to wait for long hours in the queue at vaccination centres to get a Covid jab in the absence of  any special arrangements for them. According to official statistics, there are 90,000 people who are categorised as differently-abled and physically challenged in Chittoor district. They constitute 2.15 per cent of the total population.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official said under the Rights of Persons With Disabilities, a separate queue should be arranged for them at vaccination centres and they should be given vaccine on a priority basis to ensure that they do not need to wait for longer time in the queue. The responsibility lies with the vaccination officer concerned, he said.

Under the Disaster Management Act, there is a provision for people with special needs, which ensures provision of health care at their doorstep. As they are vulnerable, these  people should be given jabs at their doorstep, he added.

Prakash (70), who was administered Covid vaccine at  Bairagi Patteda PHC, said his son accompanied him in an auto to the vaccination centre as he could not walk for a long distance. “It took a longer duration to get the Covid jab as there is no separate queue or any other facility at the vaccination centre for people like me,’’ he said.

MCT Commissioner PS Girisha said vaccination of people with special needs  at their doorstep  may lead to misuse of Covid vaccine. Hence, the MCT has not allowed it. He, however, said the MCT will ensure that they are not made to wait in long queues and given Covid jabs soon after their arrival at vaccination centres. 

Dr Tasleem, Director of Abhaya Kshethram NGO, said the issue needs to be discussed to avoid any hardship to people with special needs in getting Covid jabs at vaccination centres. Special arrangements should also be made for mentally challenged people at vaccination centres, she added.

Over 1 cr take Covid vax
Vijayawada: The State crossed a milestone on Tuesday as over one crore people took Covid jabs.  In all, 1,00,74,471 frontline workers and people aged above 45 got the Covid vaccine

