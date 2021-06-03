STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budwel doctor treats Covid patients, nurses stage protest 

According to reports, the government set up three Covid Care Centres in Budwel but did not give permission for Budwel CHC to treat Covid patients.

coronavirus, syringe, covid, vaccine

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Nurses of Budwel Community Health Centre staged a protest against a doctor, Khadaraiah, who was treating Covid patients in the CHC even as it was not notified as a hospital to treat Covid patients. According to reports, the government set up three Covid Care Centres in Budwel but did not give permission for Budwel CHC to treat Covid patients. Dr Khadaraiah, who was allegedly running a private clinic along with a lab technician in the town, was treating patients in the clinic. Dr Khadaraiah also allegedly shifted the oxygen cylinders from the CHC to the clinic and used them to treat patients.

Apart from treating Covid patients in his clinic, Dr Khadaraiah has been allegedly admitting Covid patients in the CHC and providing treatment to them, the nurses alleged. They further said that four nurses contracted the virus and one of them succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at the Proddutur government hospital on Tuesday night.Angered over this, the nurses staged a protest on Wednesday demanding action against the doctor.

