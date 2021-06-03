Complete land survey by June 2023, says CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the progress of Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana had been slow due to the Covid situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the comprehensive land survey by June 2023.The CM asserted the registration process should continue in village secretariats, and directed the officials to expedite the survey in urban areas. “Once the survey is complete, clear titles will be awarded and there will not be any chance for land disputes.”

Reviewing the survey implementation at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the CM suggested that the officials conduct regular review meetings on the progress, and ensure there are no problems in the survey in remote and forest areas.Village/ward secretariats should be prepared to provide all types of services to the people, including providing birth and death certificates, he noted.

The officials said they have set up 70 base stations so far, and more ground stations with the help of Survey of India and drones will be established. The pilot project of the survey is almost complete, and 4,800 villages will take part in the survey in the first phase. They said they will complete the comprehensive land survey in those villages and purification of records will be done from December to March 2022, after which the draft will be printed.

Regarding land survey in urban local bodies, officials of the municipal department informed the CM that they have started a survey at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari. The survey will be conducted in 41 towns and cities in phase 1 from June 2021 to January 2022; phase 2 will begin in February 2022 in 42 locations and will be completed by October 2022; and phase 3 will begin in November 2022 in 41 locations and will be completed by April 2023.