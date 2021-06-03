STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete land survey by June 2023, says CM

They said they will complete the comprehensive land survey in those villages and purification of records will be done from December to March 2022, after which the draft will be printed.

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the progress of Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana had been slow due to the Covid situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the comprehensive land survey by June 2023.The CM asserted the registration process should continue in village secretariats, and directed the officials to expedite the survey in urban areas. “Once the survey is complete, clear titles will be awarded and there will not be any chance for land disputes.”

Reviewing the survey implementation at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the CM suggested that the officials conduct regular review meetings on the progress, and ensure there are no problems in the survey in remote and forest areas.Village/ward secretariats should be prepared to provide all types of services to the people, including providing birth and death certificates, he noted.

The officials said they have set up 70 base stations so far, and more ground stations with the help of Survey of India and drones will be established. The pilot project of the survey is almost complete, and 4,800 villages will take part in the survey in the first phase. They said they will complete the comprehensive land survey in those villages and purification of records will be done from December to March 2022, after which the draft will be printed.

Regarding land survey in urban local bodies, officials of the municipal department informed the CM that they have started a survey at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari. The survey will be conducted in 41 towns and cities in phase 1 from June 2021 to January 2022; phase 2 will begin in February 2022 in 42 locations and will be completed by October 2022; and phase 3 will begin in November 2022 in 41 locations and will be completed by April 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku Bhoomi Rakshana Covid
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp