Former CS SV Prasad, wife cremated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after former chief secretary of integrated Andhra Pradesh SV Prasad passed away, Covid -19 claimed his wife Srilakshmi’s life also in the early hours of Wednesday at the same corporate hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 3 am.

The eldest of their two sons is also undergoing treatment for Covid performed the last rites of his parents at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.Overcome by grief as both his father and mother died in a span of just one day, he collapsed. He was later taken to the hospital and kept under observation.

The condition of SV Prasad’s younger son, who is also being treated at the same hospital for Covid-19, is reported to be critical. Prasad had contracted the infection thrice, despite being double vaccinated.