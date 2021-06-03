STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sonu Sood settles hospital bill of  Chittoor patient

The Bollywood actor came to the rescue of Venkatesh through Sood Charity Foundation.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took a sly dig, without naming anyone, writing, 'If you call the wrong right, how will you get sleep?'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Continuing his support to needy Covid-19 patients, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has once again extended financial aid to a patient from Chittoor district.N Venkatesh of Penumuru mandal is a photographer. On May 18, he tested positive for Covid and was admitted to a private hospital in Chittoor under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. As there was no improvement in his health condition, Venkatesh was shifted to a private hospital in Tirupati on the advice of  doctors. “We did not get a bed under Aarogyasri category in the private hospital. We had to take a paid bed,’’ Venkatesh’s brother Surendra told TNIE.

After a few days of treatment, my brother’s condition improved and he was ready to be discharged. But the hospital bill amounted to Rs 3.50 lakh, which was beyond our financial capability. “We have already taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a private financier. We still needed `1.50 lakh to pay the hospital bill,’’ he said.He explained the situation to his relative Chintan, who immediately posted a tweet narrating the plight of Venkatesh and tagged Sonu Sood seeking help and the actor promptly responded by providing timely help to the needy patient.  

The Bollywood actor came to the rescue of Venkatesh through Sood Charity Foundation. “The Sood Charity Foundation representative contacted me over phone and verified the matter with the hospital authorities. The representative had settled the hospital bill for Rs 2.50 lakh by consulting the management,’’ Surendra informed. “We are very thankful for the financial support of Sonu Sood,” he added. Venkatesh was discharged from the hospital on May 30 after the final bill was settled by the Sood Charity Foundation. 

EG patient gets oxygen concentrator

Sonu Sood has also provided an O2 concentrator to a Covid-19 patient from Indira Nagar in Pithapuram. The patient, an auto driver, has been suffering from respiratory problem after testing positive. With no option left, his son urged Sonu Sood through Twitter to provide an oxygen concentrator to his father.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Sood Bollywood actor philanthropist
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp