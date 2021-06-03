STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIT-AP University joins hands with Juniper

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students and faculty of VIT-AP University will now be able to get training and certification from Juniper Networks Cloud and Automation Academy (JNCAA). VIT-AP University, JNCAA, and the School of Computer Science and Engineering virtually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect on May 25.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr S V Kota Reddy said this collaboration can bring forth 10 industry-demand courses with lots of research and career opportunities in the cloud and networking space. Students certified under the VIT-AP University-Juniper programme will be given an additional priority by the Juniper team during its recruitment. 

JNCAA programme manager Archana Yadav said that through this MoU, VIT-AP students can get both training and certification for free. The expertise and technical support that this collaboration brings would lead into conducting FDPs, national and international conferences and more.

STUDENTS TO BENEFIT
The collaboration can bring 10 industry-demand courses with lots of research and career opportunities in the cloud and networking space. It will also give students priority by Juniper team during recruitment

