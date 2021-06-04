STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP demands PM’s photo on houses for poor

In a press meet on Thursday, Somu explained that though the Centre was ready to sanction 25 lakh houses, the state could take up only 15 lakh units.

Published: 04th June 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong objection to the state government naming the housing-for-poor initiative after the chief minister, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and photo be affixed on/in all houses/colonies as the Centre is providing Rs 1.8 lakh financial support for each house. “If the state government doesn’t accede, the BJP will present the photo of the PM to all the beneficiaries.”

In a press meet on Thursday, Somu explained that though the Centre was ready to sanction 25 lakh houses, the state could take up only 15 lakh units. “The housing for poor initiative included in Navaratnalu by the YSRC government is done with funds under Centre’s PMAY. The Centre is giving Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy and another Rs 30,000 under MGNREGS for other works for each house.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMAY Narendra Modi BJP YSRC
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp