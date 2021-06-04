BJP demands PM’s photo on houses for poor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong objection to the state government naming the housing-for-poor initiative after the chief minister, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and photo be affixed on/in all houses/colonies as the Centre is providing Rs 1.8 lakh financial support for each house. “If the state government doesn’t accede, the BJP will present the photo of the PM to all the beneficiaries.”

In a press meet on Thursday, Somu explained that though the Centre was ready to sanction 25 lakh houses, the state could take up only 15 lakh units. “The housing for poor initiative included in Navaratnalu by the YSRC government is done with funds under Centre’s PMAY. The Centre is giving Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy and another Rs 30,000 under MGNREGS for other works for each house.”