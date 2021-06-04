Expect monsoon in state in another 2 days, rains will be normal, says IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The southwest monsoon, which hit the Kerala coast two days behind schedule on Thursday, is likely to reach Andhra Pradesh in another two days. IMD said the monsoon this year will be normal, and slightly above normal in some parts of the state.Meanwhile, pre-monsoon showers made their presence felt bringing down the mercury levels since Wednesday. IMD-Amaravati director S Stella said the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, south Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, and the remaining parts of Comorin on Thursday.

“It is likely to advance into remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, parts of coastal & south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and some parts of south and the central Bay of Bengal over the next two days,” she said. According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday.

Since Wednesday evening, several parts of Rayalaseema had been experiencing heavy rains. In Kambadur of Anantapur, rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas near RTC Bus Stand, the church and SC Colony. It damaged harvested paddy stored in the house of one Gangamma. Rainwater started overflowing over a check dam in Jellipalle of Kambadur. Similar reports were received from different parts of the region.

In the 24 hours ending Friday 8.30 am, heavy rainfall occurred in Srikakulam, Krishna and four Rayalaseema districts even as several other places witnessed light to moderate rains. The highest rainfall of 10 cm was reported in Palakonda of Srikakulam, Nuzvid of Krishna, and Duvvur of Kadapa followed by 9 cm in Dhone of Kurnool.Daytime temperatures fell below 40 degrees across the state except for in Mitthamakur of Nellore’s Gudur mandal.