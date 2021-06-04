People prefer home isolation to staying in Covid-19 hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Even as more beds are vacant in Covid-19 hospitals across the district, people testing positive or suffering from mild symptoms prefer to stay under home isolation than get admitted to a Covid-19 hospital.The fear of black fungus among people has increased. While 3,313 beds are vacant at the Covid-19 hospitals across the district, compare this with a few weeks ago when second wave was at its peak-patients waited in queue to get an oxygen bed in the hospital.

Currently, 183 patients with black fungus are getting treatment at a special ward in GGH. As the Covid-19 positive cases are decreasing in the district, the positivity rate has also reduced in the district—from 20 per cent in May to 6 per cent on Thursday.

Sekhar, a teacher in Guntur, tested positive a few days ago and is taking medication under home isolation. Due to usage of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19, people are now contracting black fungus, which is equally deadly as the virus. “So I preferred to remain at home and take the medication as suggested by the doctor than to get admitted to a hospital,” he added.