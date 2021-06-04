STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SCR loads 44,374 tonnes of cargo, earns Rs 19 cr in May

One of the major contributors for this growth has been the 40 timetabled parcel trains operated by the zone during this period.

Published: 04th June 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has earned a revenue of Rs 19.14 crore by loading 44,374 tonnes of parcels in May.The parcel earnings recorded by the zone during the month was almost Rs 3 crores (approx 19 per cent) higher than the previous highest parcel revenue earned during January.Further, the month has also witnessed the zone recording the highest ever single day parcel earnings of Rs 1.09 crores on May 6.

One of the major contributors for this growth has been the 40 timetabled parcel trains operated by the zone during this period. These trains have helped in transportation of several essential commodities like fruits, medicines, paddy seeds, eggs, fish, lemon and ghee among others to different destinations across the country.

Further, this also includes 62 lakhs litres of milk transported through Doodh Duronto specials to the national capital. In addition, SCR has operated a total of 69 Kisan specials transporting 24,748 tonnes of agricultural produce from Nagarsol, Nuzivd and Lingampet Jagityal to assist the farm sector in marketing its agricultural produce for better price realisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway SCR
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp