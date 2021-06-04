SCR loads 44,374 tonnes of cargo, earns Rs 19 cr in May

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has earned a revenue of Rs 19.14 crore by loading 44,374 tonnes of parcels in May.The parcel earnings recorded by the zone during the month was almost Rs 3 crores (approx 19 per cent) higher than the previous highest parcel revenue earned during January.Further, the month has also witnessed the zone recording the highest ever single day parcel earnings of Rs 1.09 crores on May 6.

One of the major contributors for this growth has been the 40 timetabled parcel trains operated by the zone during this period. These trains have helped in transportation of several essential commodities like fruits, medicines, paddy seeds, eggs, fish, lemon and ghee among others to different destinations across the country.

Further, this also includes 62 lakhs litres of milk transported through Doodh Duronto specials to the national capital. In addition, SCR has operated a total of 69 Kisan specials transporting 24,748 tonnes of agricultural produce from Nagarsol, Nuzivd and Lingampet Jagityal to assist the farm sector in marketing its agricultural produce for better price realisation.