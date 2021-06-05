20 IAS officers transferred, Nivas Krishna collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government on Friday transferred 20 IAS officers and gave them fresh postings.

​The reshuffle comes in the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement of creating a new post — Joint Collector 4 (Housing) — in all the 13 districts.

Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz has been transferred and posted as special secretary of Minorities Welfare department. He has been given full additional charge of Director (Appeals) CCLA.

In his place, J Nivas, currently serving as Srikakulam district collector, has been posted. Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao, the VC and MD of AP Agros, has been transferred and posted as Srikakulam district collector.

Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu has been transferred and posted as Director, Village and Ward Secretariat. He was also given additional charge of Director, EDS.

CMD APEDCL has been posted as the new district collector of Anantapur. Fourteen sub-collectors have been transferred and 13 of them were posted as Joint collectors (housing).