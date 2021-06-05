STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

51 Andhra NGOs honoured with ‘Warriors of Humanity’ for helping during Covid-19 pandemic

According to sources, the 51 civil society groups helped in conduct of the last rites of 4,187 unclaimed bodies till date and were involved in other social welfare activities such as food distribution

Published: 05th June 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

PPE Kits, COVID-19

​In Tirupati, Muslim United Covid-19 JAC cremated 550 bodies (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang felicitated 51 civil society groups across the state for helping people during the Covid-19 pandemic and conducting last rites of unclaimed bodies.

The DGP, along with the SPs of 13 districts and two commissioners, conducted a video conference on Friday and recognised the selfless service rendered voluntarily by citizens’ groups during the tough times. The top cop felicitated 51 groups virtually and awarded them ‘Manavathva Dheeras’ ( Warriors of Humanity) tag. 

“The NGOs are unsung heroes and the work they are doing is exemplary,” Sawang said.

According to sources, the 51 civil society groups helped in conduct of the last rites of 4,187 unclaimed bodies till date and were involved in other social welfare activities such as food distribution.

Three groups — Amma Charitable Trust, Guntur Covid Fighters Team and Rudra Charitable Trust — have performed the last rites of 1,820 people in Guntur district. In Krishna district, two groups —SD Khaja and Friend’s Circle (Machilipatnam) and Vijayawada Helping Hands Group — have cremated 117 bodies.

Similarly, two groups in Srikakulam performed the last rites of 153 people, Vizianagaram Youth Facebook group (20), two groups in Visakhapatnam (120 each), six groups in East Godavari (737), three groups in Prakasam (88) and three associations in Nellore gave fitting farewell to 355 people. Sadguru Datta Krupalayam in Kurnool aided in conducting last rites of 502 victims and several individual groups performed the last rites of 136 in Kadapa district and 138 in Anantapur.

​In Tirupati, Muslim United Covid-19 JAC cremated 550 bodies and personnel of King Star Ambulance and Freezer Service in Chittoor helped in performing last rites of 60 COVID-19 victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Fighting Covid
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp