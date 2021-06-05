STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court interim stay on MoU with Amul

It allowed Raju to issue notices to them and asked him to submit the proof of issuing notices to the court.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the implementation of MoU between AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (APDDCF) and AMUL and directed the government not to incur expenditure on milk procurement, marketing and related aspects. The case hearing was adjourned to June 14. 

A division bench comprising Justice K Vijayalakshmi and Justice D Ramesh was hearing the PIL filed by Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, stating that MoU between APDDCF and AMUL and GO 25 issued in this regard are illegal. As the counter filed by the State government was not there in the records, the court went ahead with the proceedings and issued an interim stay.

It has also issued notices to NDDB, AMUL and Prakasam Milk Producers Company Limited. It allowed Raju to issue notices to them and asked him to submit the proof of issuing notices to the court. Government pleader C Suman objected to the stay order stating the petitioner wanted to create trouble, unable to digest the additional income being earned by dairy farmers. 

APPSC told to file counter 

The High Court on Friday directed the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) to file a counter in the petition filed challenging the digital evaluation of APPSC Group 1 exams answer scripts. The case hearing was adjourned to June 14.Justice K Vijayalakshmi heard a batch of petitions filed challenging the decision to digitally evaluate the answer sheets of Group-1 exams.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Amul
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp