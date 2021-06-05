Andhra Pradesh High Court interim stay on MoU with Amul

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the implementation of MoU between AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (APDDCF) and AMUL and directed the government not to incur expenditure on milk procurement, marketing and related aspects. The case hearing was adjourned to June 14.

A division bench comprising Justice K Vijayalakshmi and Justice D Ramesh was hearing the PIL filed by Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, stating that MoU between APDDCF and AMUL and GO 25 issued in this regard are illegal. As the counter filed by the State government was not there in the records, the court went ahead with the proceedings and issued an interim stay.

It has also issued notices to NDDB, AMUL and Prakasam Milk Producers Company Limited. It allowed Raju to issue notices to them and asked him to submit the proof of issuing notices to the court. Government pleader C Suman objected to the stay order stating the petitioner wanted to create trouble, unable to digest the additional income being earned by dairy farmers.

APPSC told to file counter

The High Court on Friday directed the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) to file a counter in the petition filed challenging the digital evaluation of APPSC Group 1 exams answer scripts. The case hearing was adjourned to June 14.Justice K Vijayalakshmi heard a batch of petitions filed challenging the decision to digitally evaluate the answer sheets of Group-1 exams.