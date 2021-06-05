STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Doctors suggest 'liquor consumption lethal for Covid patients'

Doctors say it can severely impact oxygen supply to body, suggest therapy for people recovering to deal with stress

Published: 05th June 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covid patients wave after their discharge from Vizag’s KGH.

Covid patients wave after their discharge from Vizag’s KGH. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Deepika Kolluru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Covid-19 is known to cause severe health complications in people with co-morbidities. And when a person regularly consumes alcohol and tobacco, the consequences can be dire, is what experts believe. Abstinence from alcohol was one of the behavioural changes seen in many people during the lockdown. 

​With stress acting as a predominant trigger, the abstinence slowly turns into a relapse. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr M Vamshi Krishna, a consulting pulmonologist with Seven Hills Hospital said, “People who consume alcohol or tobacco are at high-risk. A relapse in alcohol consumption post-Covid is seen in many patients.”

He further explained excessive alcohol consumption damages epithelial cells that line the surface of lungs, and can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)—a condition in which fluid fills up air sacs in the lungs affecting oxygen supply to the body. 

“An already compromised immune system, coupled with increased susceptibility to respiratory illness, could ultimately contribute to severity even after recovery.”

Dr P Prabhakar Varma, assistant professor (community medicine), GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Visakhapatnam, said: “Recovery takes longer than usual in Covid patients who consume alcohol or tobacco; they need close monitoring. However, there is no need to treat them in separate Covid wards as it may cause a negative psychological impact and further deteriorate their health.”

Meanwhile, Dr Bhavani, a clinical psychologist, said there are numerous misconceptions attached to alcohol consumption and Covid-19. “Many are of the belief that alcohol consumption can protect them from the virus. For their information, high-strength ethyl alcohol (ethanol), used in sanitiser, is used as a disinfectant and works on skin. No alcohol can ever disinfect your internal organs. Moreover, its consumption leads to higher risk of mortality.”

“Having a drink is an immediate but illusive fix. Alcohol affects how the brain and central nervous system function in the long run. It takes a toll on mental health.”

Smoking should not be seen as a coping mechanism. It, in fact, is an alteration to physiological mechanism of oxygen absorption by Red Blood Cells, Dr Ashish Chauhan, a consultation physician with Apollo Hospitals, said and warned, “A single cigarette can takes away 11 minutes out of a person’s lifespan. And smoking always poses the risk of oral, lung and bladder cancers.”

Not only regular consumption, but also sudden cessation of alcohol and smoking can lead to delirium due to the withdrawal symptoms. It’s quite a difficult task to overcome these triggers in the first place, given the stay put situations, the doctors believe.

Dr Bhavani said: “Relapse triggers, slip-ups, and withdrawal symptoms while recovering can be managed by making healthy lifestyle changes such as regular breathing exercises, nutritious diet, adequate sleep, proper hydration, going for a walk, meditation and adding healthy alternatives to diet.”

She suggested therapy can help a person to develop healthy coping mechanisms so as to deal with stress during Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp