First hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak retires after 40 years

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Sandhayak, the Indian Navy’s oldest hydrographic survey vessel, was decommissioned at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam after serving the nation for 40 years on Friday.

The ship was decommissioned in a solemn and low-key event due to the ongoing pandemic.

The National flag, Naval Ensign, and the decommissioning pennant were lowered at the sunset in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh.

The decommissioning ceremony was also attended by chief hydrographer to government of India Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar and by serving hydrographers, outstation ex-crew members and veterans through live streaming.

During her 40 years of service in the Indian Navy, INS Sandhayak undertook over 200 major hydrographic surveys in Western and Eastern coasts of the Indian peninsula, the Andaman sea, and surveys in neighbouring countries.

The ship also took part in important operations like Op Pawan in Sri Lanka in 1987, Op Rainbow for humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the Tsunami in 2004.