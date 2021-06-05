Hanuman Jayanti celebrated at his 'birthplace' Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: After declaring Anjanadri located in the green woods of Tirumala near Akasa Ganga as the original birth place of Hanuman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams celebrated its maiden Hanuman Jayanti fete at the sacred place on Friday.

TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, who participated in the special abhishekam being performed to the presiding deities of Anjana Devi and Bala Anjaneya Swamy located in the newly constructed temple at Akasa Ganga, said, “This year we will be observing Hanuman Jayanti festivities for five days till June 8. Henceforth, this festival will be observed with utmost grandeur every year at Anjanadri in Tirumala apart from special abhishekam to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and Seventh Mile Anjaneya Swamy.”

Later, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Muralidhara Sharma said Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on the auspicious day of Vaisakha Suddha Dasami. According to Skanda Purana, Anjaneya was born to Anjana Devi after her penance, which lasted for over thousands of years.

Earlier, Abhishekam and Archana were performed to the divine Mother-Son duo amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Veda Pandits following Covid guidelines. Later Hanuman was decked with betel leaves and jasmine garlands. Later Jayanthi Savitri team rendered Harikatha Parayanam on the glory of Hanumantha.

Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Sri Gopinath Jatti, SVBC CEO Sri Suresh Kumar and other officers were also present.

Special Abhishekams were performed to Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy located in front of Tirumala temple and Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy located in Seventh mile on first ghat road. As per tradition, TTD presented silk vastrams to Hanuman located in Jabali Theertham in Tirumala on Friday. Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy offered the sacred vastrams on behalf of the TTD.

He said, while Anjana Devi over the advise of Matanga Maharshi, did penance and gave birth to Anjaneya at Anjanadri in Tirumala, Jabali Maharshi did penance to appease Anjaneya at this holy place and hence it was named after him as Jabali Theertham.