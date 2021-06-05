STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hanuman Jayanti celebrated at his 'birthplace' Tirumala

According to Skanda Purana, Anjaneya was born to Anjana Devi after her penance, which lasted for over thousands of years. 

Published: 05th June 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

TTD celebrates its maiden Hanuman Jayanti at the sacred place.

TTD celebrates its maiden Hanuman Jayanti at the sacred place.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: After declaring Anjanadri located in the green woods of Tirumala near Akasa Ganga as the original birth place of Hanuman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams celebrated its maiden Hanuman Jayanti fete at the sacred place on Friday.

TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, who participated in the special abhishekam being performed to the presiding deities of Anjana Devi and Bala Anjaneya Swamy located in the newly constructed temple at Akasa Ganga, said, “This year we will be observing Hanuman Jayanti festivities for five days till June 8. Henceforth, this festival will be observed with utmost grandeur every year at Anjanadri in Tirumala apart from special abhishekam to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and Seventh Mile Anjaneya Swamy.”

Later, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Muralidhara Sharma said Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on the auspicious day of Vaisakha Suddha Dasami. According to Skanda Purana, Anjaneya was born to Anjana Devi after her penance, which lasted for over thousands of years.

Earlier, Abhishekam and Archana were performed to the divine Mother-Son duo amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Veda Pandits following Covid guidelines. Later Hanuman was decked with betel leaves and jasmine garlands. Later Jayanthi Savitri team rendered Harikatha Parayanam on the glory of Hanumantha. 

Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Sri Gopinath Jatti, SVBC CEO Sri Suresh Kumar and other officers were also present.

Special Abhishekams were performed to Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy located in front of Tirumala temple and Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy located in Seventh mile on first ghat road. As per tradition, TTD presented silk vastrams to Hanuman located in Jabali Theertham in Tirumala on Friday. Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy offered the sacred vastrams on behalf of the TTD.

He said, while Anjana Devi over the advise of Matanga Maharshi, did penance and gave birth to Anjaneya at Anjanadri in Tirumala, Jabali Maharshi did penance to appease Anjaneya at this holy place and hence it was named after him as Jabali Theertham.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Hanuman Jayanti
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp