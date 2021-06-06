STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government firm on holding SSC exams despite Covid-19

Published: 06th June 2021 08:19 AM

Suresh said parents want the exams to be held, and demand their cancellation was unfair. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Even as the opposition parties are demanding cancellation of this year’s SSC and Intermediate exams due to a pandemic, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Saturday reiterated that the government is firm on conducting the examinations.

“We will hold the examinations when normalcy returns as the future of students is in question. The government will hold the examinations taking all precautions," Suresh said and took objection to the criticism by the Opposition TDP.

Suresh said parents want the exams to be held, and demand their cancellation was unfair. 

“The State government will give top priority to the health of the students. The government is sensitive to their, and it is doing all in its power to ensure their health safety," he said and appealed to the Opposition not to politicise the issue.

Tamil Nadu cancels Class XII exams

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced cancellation of Class 12 Board examinations. A high-level committee has been constituted to formulate a method based on which marks or scores will be awarded to these students. 

The committee will be headed by Secretary, School Education Department, and will include Higher Education Secretary, Vice Chancellor of the Madras University and school headmasters.

They will discuss and submit a report suggesting methods to award marks or scores, based on which, college admissions to professional, arts and science courses will happen, the Chief Minister said.

Stalin has also written to PM Narendra Modi urging him to cancel all national-level entrance exams such as NEET, as the same reasons applicable for cancelling Class 12 exams, apply to the entrance exams too.

