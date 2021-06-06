STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 recoveries jump 16 lakh mark in Andhra; 80 people die in 24 hours

In the same time, 10,373 fresh infections emerged from 88,000-odd samples in the 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 17.50 lakh.

The overall deaths in the state reached 11,376 with 80 fatalities reported in the 24 hours. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 toll touched 1,000-mark in two more districts in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. East Godavari and Krishna districts, where five and four more people died, have registered a total of 1,001 and 1,000, Covid deaths respectively.

The overall deaths in the state reached 11,376 with 80 fatalities reported in the 24 hours.

Chittoor district has the highest number of 1,364 fatalities. In all, three districts now have cumulative fatalities of over 1,000. Four districts have more than 900 fatalities, while Kadapa has reported the lowest of 562 deaths.

In the same time, 10,373 fresh infections emerged from 88,000-odd samples in the 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 17.50 lakh.

Four districts reported more than 1,000 new infections with the highest of 1,880 in East Godavari, taking its overall cases to more than 2.37 lakh, followed by 1,728 in Chittoor. 

Vizianagaram reported the lowest of 309 cases and it has the lowest cumulative cases of 75,000-odd cases. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in Chittoor are nearing two lakh, while Krishna’s tally crossed 92,000.

Only Vizianagaram, Krishna and Kadapa districts have less than one lakh overall cases.The recoveries stood on the higher side when compared to new infections.

With almost 16,000 new recoveries, the cumulative recoveries have now crossed 16 lakh-mark.

The caseload further came down to 1.28 lakh with the highest of 27,000 active cases in East Godavari and the lowest of 3,490 in Vizianagaram. 

​Of the 80 deaths reported, Chittoor accounted for the highest of 12 fatalities followed by nine each in Anantapur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, and six in Kurnool and Nellore.

