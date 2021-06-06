STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Genco dues come down to Rs 3,700 crore by April-end

Even though the dues at the end of 2019-20 were around Rs 2,950 crore, they increased in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 imposed crisis and stood at Rs 4,500 crore by the end of 2020-21 fiscal.

Published: 06th June 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The clearance of dues payable to conventional and non-conventional power generation companies (Gencos) by the state power utilities is slowly improving with the arrears standing at Rs 3,712 crore as of April-end, as per the latest data available on Union Ministry of Power’s 
Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators (PRAAPTI) dashboard. 

While the state is said to be taking longer than other states to clear the bills, about 1 to 1.5 year on an average, the state power companies said that they were working to reduce the delay.

At the national-level, all the states cumulatively owe Gencos Rs 68,330 crore. 

Even though the dues at the end of 2019-20 were around Rs 2,950 crore, they increased in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 imposed crisis and stood at Rs 4,500 crore by the end of 2020-21 fiscal.

Besides meeting the current Genco bills, the distribution companies (Discoms) have also been slowly clearing arrears. At the end of April (latest data), Rs 2,976 crore is to be paid to non-conventional generators and Rs 736 crore to conventional generators.

Although the cash-strapped state Discoms have been making efforts to clear the payments, Gencos, particularly renewable energy companies, raised the issue of delayed payments on several occasions in the last two years. 

Besides AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir also take over a year on an average to clear the dues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gencos
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp