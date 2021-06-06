Minister slams TDP remarks against Andhra government 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha has lashed out at the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting welfare of women during its term and criticising the present government, which has empowered women through various schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference in Kovvur on Saturday, the minister questioned the TDP on the development of women during its governance and added that women were given priority in all schemes by the present government.

She said the State has distributed house pattas to 31 lakh women and foundation stone was laid for construction of 15.60 lakh houses and recalled how people used to suffer to get houses during the previous government due to the corruption of TDP leaders. She alleged that Naidu had cheated DWACRA women by not waiving their loans.