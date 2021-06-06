Rebel YSRC MP lodges complaint with Delhi police against APCID chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that a mobile phone confiscated during his arrest from his Hyderabad residence on May 14 by the AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) was not listed in seizure records with the courts and it is being used to send offensive messages to others, rebel YSRC MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Delhi police seeking action against APCID chief PV Sunil Kumar. The MP was arrested on May 14 by the APCID on sedition charges.

In the complaint, Raju alleged that CID officials took away his iPhone 11 with phone number 900092222 and WhatsApp number 9000911111. It was neither shown on records as a seized property during the case proceedings nor returned to him after he was discharged from Secunderabad Army Hospital, he alleged.

“I have already sent a legal notice to Sunil Kumar regarding the unlawful seizure,’’ he said. Raju alleged that on the night of May 14, Sunil Kumar and four other CID sleuths beat him up mercilessly. “One among them sat on my chest and compelled me to disclose the lock number of my mobile number and in order to save my life, I revealed it,’’ the MP claimed.

Raju said former IAS officer PV Ramesh tweeted tagging him saying, “I am notifying this information in public interest. I and my family members have been receiving Whatsapp messages from an unlisted number +91 90009 11111 purported to be from @raghuRaju_MP. MP may respond.’’

The MP said he had promptly responded to the tweet saying that his mobile was unofficially seized on May 14 and it was still with the CID and a legal notice was also issued for the return of the phone. Raju also said that he blocked the SIM and got a new one.

“From May 14 to June 1, I have not sent any messages to anyone. I assure you that legal action would be initiated against Sunil Kumar and others if they misused my mobile phone,’’ the MP said in the complaint.

Raju alleged that there are some marital differences between Sunil Kumar and the sister of PV Ramesh and a case pertaining to the same is pending before the High Court and he suspected that his mobile phone is being used for ‘dubious reasons including falsely implicating him in other frivolous cases and damaging his reputation among the public.’

“I have reasonable apprehension to believe that such messages would have been sent by Sunil Kumar to many others from May 14 to June 1. Only a thorough investigation will reveal the gravity of the misuse of my mobile phone,” Raju said in the complaint.Stating that the acts of the CID chief amounts to violation of various laws including theft, dishonest misappropriation of property and others, the MP urged the Delhi police to initiate appropriate legal action under Sections 119, 379, 403, 418, 426, 504 and 506 of the IPC against Sunil Kumar.