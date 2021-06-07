STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After dip in Covid graph, state eyes increase in silk production

Measures to expand mulberry plantation area, develop sericulture industries and extend subsidies for mechanisation; farming can be taken up under MGNREGS

Published: 07th June 2021 08:06 AM

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to expand the existing 1.18 lakh acres of mulberry plantation to 1.27 lakh acres besides focusing on the development of sericulture industries and extending subsidies for farm mechanisation. Further development of mulberry plantation is encouraged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). 

There was a long market silence during Covid pandemic, putting farmers in a dilemma as to whether to continue with mulberry farming or not. During October-November last year, the situation seemed to turn for the better, but again with the second wave of Covid-19, farmers were made to adopt a wait and watch policy. 

However, now with the dipping curve of Covid19, the situation may really turn for the better and with government’s encouragement, mulberry farmers and silk cocoon producers expect to cover the losses they suffered during the past months.

Presenting Agriculture Budget for the current fiscal, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu allocated Rs 97.36 crore and said they will encourage mulberry plantation and sericulture in the state, particularly in the drought prone regions and extend subsidies and financial aid for setting up sericulture sheds, farm mechanisation, automatic and multi-end reeling units.

“We are encouraging sericulture among SCs and STs and implementing all the related schemes with 90 per cent subsidy,” the minister said and added mulberry plantation can be taken up under MGNREGS like the previous fiscal. 

An action plan with a goal to create sustainable livelihood to farmers and stakeholders through sericulture activities was prepared. As per the action plan, besides expansion of mulberry farming area from existing 1.18 lakh to 1.27 lakh acres by adding 9,000 acres during the year, it was decided to encourage farmers for adopting organic farming, so soil can be enriched. 

The strategies to be adopted in the current fiscal also include encouraging chawkie worm rearing, cluster approach in pre and post cocoon sectors, incentivising chawkie, cocoon and raw silk productions. Further, it was decided to establish automatic reeling units to produce international 3A and above grade raw silk. 

According to a senior official in the sericulture department, the prime objective before them is to increase quality cocoon production from 66,900 metric tonnes at present to 69,100 metric tonnes and at the same time increase production of quality raw silk from 9,120 metric tonnes to 9,452 metric tonnes.

The State, which has been encouraging Bivoltine Cocoons by providing an incentive of Rs 50 per kilo of cocoon, will take measures for improving productivity of Bivoltine Cocoons per 100 DFLs to 75 kg from the present 73 kg. 

Anantapur and Chittoor districts together contribute nearly 50 per cent of silk produced  in the state, with a major chunk being from Anantapur. At present 42,000 acres in the district is under mulberry plantation. 
“Now we are going to expand it by another 3,750 acres.

Farmers having mulberry plantations up to five acres will be provided Rs 3 lakh per shed and a total 250 such sheds will be provided this year. Further, we will be providing a 50 per cent subsidy for farm mechanisation, besides extending Rs 130 per kg as incentive to silk reelers,” Sericulture Joint Director (Anantapur) D Padma said. 

