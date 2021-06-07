Case filed against Somireddy after IT firm accused him of stealing data

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A case was filed against TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in Krishnapatnam police station based on a complaint lodged by the management of Sesritha Technologies. Narmada Reddy, managing director of the IT start up, addressed the media and accused the TDP leader of breaching the company’s data from its website, which is under maintenance.

He maintained that there is no relationship between Sarvepalli legislator Govardhan Reddy and Sesritha Technologies. “We have lodged a complaint on Saturday with the police against Somireddy for misinterpretation of facts, stealing data from the website and propagating the false information to the people. Police filed cases under Sections 379, 468 of the IPC and IT Act,” Narmada Reddy said.

“In fact, we have developed a website for supporting the efforts of Anandaiah for distributing his ‘medicine’ online and were planning to give it as a gift to him,” said the Sesritha Technologies MD. Earlier, Somireddy had made comments against the firm. “A follower of legislator Govardhan Reddy, Sesritha Technology India Private Limited, has purchased a website, www.chilldeal.in, from Godaddy.com. The company purchased it on May 21 to start an online business.

The owners of Sesritha are close to the legislator and other ruling party leaders and they started sale of Anandaiah’s concoction and other products on the website from May 31. The website has been visible since 11 am on June 2 and the home page has photographs of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Mekapati, Alla Nani, Kakani, Anandaiah and YSRC emblem,” Somireddy said.