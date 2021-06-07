Nellore couple celebrates marriage in Pashu Kshetra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A newly married couple offered fodder, vegetables and fruits worth Rs 60,000 to animals Pashu Kshetra on the outskirts of Nellore, to celebrate their marriage. The video of the couple giving fodder to the animals went viral on social media.

Nikhil, who belongs to a North Indian family settled in the city, got married to Raksha in a simple ceremony due to Covid-19 safety protocol. The marriage guest list was small—the families of the bridegroom and the bride. Later, the couple went to Sri Mahaveer Pashu Kshetra to celebrate their marriage by feeding the animals. They also organised a grand lunch for the workers.

The Pashu Kshetra is maintained by a group of animal lovers, who feed cows, dogs, rabbits, monkeys and some other animals. The couple’s gesture was appreciated by animal lovers for feeding the animals during this crisis.

“The couple stand as an example for others. As a majority of hotels have been closed, stray dogs and cows are starving. If people share their leftover food for animals in their surroundings, the world would be a better place,” S Krishna Chaitanya, an animal lover, said.