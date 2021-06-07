STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TANA donates 100 oxygen concentrators

Published: 07th June 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of oxygen concentrators (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Association of North America (TANA) donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in Vijayawada on Sunday. State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth handed over the concentrators to IRCS chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy.Srikanth said it is commendable that many are coming forward responding to the call for help given by Red Cross during the pandemic. 

He was all praise for the efforts of Dr Sridhar Reddy and IRCS general secretary A K Parida in getting people from across the globe to help the state fight against Covid.Srikanth said the government has received communication from different people and groups expressing their willingness to contribute to the state to fight Covid-19 and he was entrusted with the responsibility to coordinate with the donors. 

The nodal officer was all praise of TANA for the donations and said the organisation has also come forward to donate one ambulance each to 13 districts. He further said Biofax, Lupin, India Bulls and other pharma companies have come forward to extend medical aid. “We have received additional ventilators from PM Care, ICU beds from some individuals. Nirman will set up two temporary hospitals with 20 ICU beds in every district of the state.” 

IRCS - AP chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy also hailed TANA for its donations “We have set up 18 oxygen banks in 13 district blood banks of IRCS, which not only cater to Covid patients but also cancer and other patients.  Those who require oxygen concentrators can call 18004251234,” he said. According to him, Singapore Red Cross has donated 100 oxygen concentrators and 20 ventilators. In two days, American Telugu Physicians Association will donate 300 oxygen concentrators.  

