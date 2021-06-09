Centre sanctions Rs 1,255.04 crore to clear wages under MGNREGS in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre sanctioned Rs 1,255.04 crore to clear the wages of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Andhra Pradesh. In a release issued on Tuesday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that out of the total Rs 1,255 crore, about Rs 267.77 crore is for payment of wages to Scheduled Castes, Rs 131 crore for Scheduled Tribes and the remaining Rs 856 crore for workers from other categories.

Asserting that there is no scarcity of funds, the minister instructed the officials to provide work to all the needy under the job guarantee scheme. Asking the officials to complete 80% of person days out of the yearly target by the end of June, he wanted them to ensure Covid protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distance while undertaking the MGNREGS works.