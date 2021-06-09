STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

FASTag shocker: Visakhapatnam vehicle gets Maharashtra toll challans 4 times

As advised by the tollfree complaint cell, he filed a complaint in the whatsapp number.

Published: 09th June 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

FASTag

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a shocker from FASTag for a four-wheeler user in Visakhapatnam. R Prashant, executive engineer of R&B, was surprised and shocked when he received a message from FASTag stating Rs 75 was deducted towards toll charges for his vehicle AP03CR8106 at Tasawade Tollplaza in Maharashtra.Prashant initially thought it was an error and lodged a complaint from his registered mobile to 1033. What surprised him more was money was deducted from his account every time he raised a complaint. As advised by the tollfree complaint cell, he filed a complaint in the whatsapp number.Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Prashant said he was using the car from his residence at Muralinagar to office at Marripalem in Visakhapatnam for the last couple of months due to the curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh from 1 pm to 6am in view of Covid. 

He said he did not even go out of the area. Then how did he get the FASTag charges for toll plaza on Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Monday evening, he wondered. When contacted, the NH officials of Maharashtra said they will look into the matter as the whatsapp complaint cell will take up the case. Suspecting foul play, he also brought this to the notice of the airport police in Vizag. Prshant said he had taken the FASTag three years ago in Bangalore and has been using it since then. However, he has never faced such a problem before.

The car which is parked at R and B office at Marripalem in Visakhapatnam

Prshant said he worked in the national highway department and he knew there may be chances of double charges at the toll plaza due to technical reasons. “But this happened at a faraway place in Maharashtra and money was deducted four times, raising concern. I have immediately contacted the project director  of Pune NH, Maharashtra, and brought the issue to his notice,” he said. “I have taken the photographs of the car and uploaded them along with the receipt numbers,” he said. Complaint numbers are 3835227, 3835367, 3835511 and 3835546. Prashant said he worked in the national highway department for nine years and came to Vizag on February 12 this year on deputation. 

“There may be chances and incidents of double charges due to machines in two lanes reading FASTtag simultaneously. But this case is different as there was no scope to read my FASTag in a Maharashtra toll plaza on the said date,” he said. He wanted to raise the complaints so that such incidents would not happen to others. He also brought the issue to the notice of ICICI bank, which issued the FASTag, and the bank promised action in that regard. Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, a national highway official (Visakhapatnam)said the FASTag system was functioning smoothly and they achieved 80 to 90 per cent of the target. 

Errors of double charges are occurring in three or five cases in a lakh transactions. The officials are rectifying  the technical faults in the FASTag system, he clarified. Referring to complaints raised by Prshant, he said they will be addressed by the central monitor cell of the NH in Delhi and the issue will be investigated. He ruled out any foul play or mischief in that regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FASTag Visakhapatnam
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp