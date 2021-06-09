VIT-AP marks fourth University Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University celebrated its fourth University Day virtually on a colourful note on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said VIT stands for its quality teaching and innovative techniques to make future generation knowledgeable and competent enough to face global competition.

“Happy to know that in spite of the ongoing pandemic, unhindered education has been imparted to the extent that the first graduating batch of students achieved a total of 527 placement offers with 219 Super Dream and Dream offers,” he said.

Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT expressed his happiness that in a short span, VIT-AP has provided world class infrastructure for 4,728 students from 28 states and six countries and faculty from 17 states and foreign countries along with 65 clubs and chapters to keep students thoughtful and resourceful in attaining practical knowledge and creating holistic education.

A total of 71 Academic awards, 13 Student Achievement awards, 17 awards to faculty, and appreciation certificates in academic, research, co-curricular and special achievements were given. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-chancellor, VIT-AP University said during the last four years, the university has been able to expand connections through 20 MoUs with foreign universities and industry tie-ups.