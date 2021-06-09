STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIT-AP marks fourth University Day

VIT-AP University celebrated its fourth University Day virtually on a colourful note on Tuesday.

Published: 09th June 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 71 Academic awards, 13 Student Achievement awards, 17 awards to faculty.

A total of 71 Academic awards, 13 Student Achievement awards, 17 awards to faculty.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University celebrated its fourth University Day virtually on a colourful note on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said VIT stands for its quality teaching and innovative techniques to make future generation knowledgeable and competent enough to face global competition.

“Happy to know that in spite of the ongoing pandemic, unhindered education has been imparted to the extent that the first graduating batch of students achieved a total of 527 placement offers with 219 Super Dream and Dream offers,” he said.

Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT expressed his happiness that in a short span, VIT-AP has provided world class infrastructure for 4,728 students from 28 states and six countries and faculty from 17 states and foreign countries along with 65 clubs and chapters to keep students thoughtful and resourceful in attaining practical knowledge and creating holistic education.

A total of 71 Academic awards, 13 Student Achievement awards, 17 awards to faculty, and appreciation certificates in academic, research, co-curricular and special achievements were given. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-chancellor, VIT-AP University said during the last four years, the university has been able to expand connections through 20 MoUs with foreign universities and industry tie-ups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra AP University
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp