STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt to pay YSR Bima amount to families directly from July 1

Collectors should submit reports on insurance claims settled in their districts to the government once in three months.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a measure to make the settlement of YSR Bima Scheme claims easier, the State government has decided to make some changes in its implementation from July 1. As part of the initiative, the government itself will directly pay the insurance amount to the family of deceased beneficiary. 

Workers of the unorganised sector in the age group of 18 to 70 years are covered under the scheme. An insurance amount of Rs 1 lakh will be paid if the beneficiary in the age group of 18 to 50 years, who is a breadwinner of the family, dies naturally. A sum of Rs 5 lakh will be paid if the beneficiary in the age group of 18 to 70 years dies in an accident under the scheme.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed implementation of the YSR Bima Scheme on Wednesday, directed officials to revamp the existing guidelines of the scheme and make the settlement of insurance claims simpler and easier. As part of the changes, the insurance amount should be paid to the family of beneficiary within one month of receiving the claim. A special officer should be appointed to  monitor the implementation of the scheme, he said.

Jagan also directed the officials to stand in support of farmers and fishermen’s families who lost their breadwinner by providing the financial aid without any delay. The death of livestock should also be adequately compensated. Collectors should submit reports on insurance claims settled in their districts to the government once in three months. The responsibility of screening insurance applications should be given to village and ward secretariats, he said.

The officials informed Jagan that the government is implementing the YSR Bima Scheme covering 1.4 crore ration card holders even after the Centre, which used to pay 50 per cent of the premium, withdrew from it. Now, the entire premium is being paid by the State government to provide financial security to the families of deceased beneficiaries, they said. “Even if the insurance premium is paid in full by the State government, delay in opening of bank accounts and linking the accounts with the insurance policy, has resulted in pending of a large number of applications in banks,” they said. 

Even after completing the paper process, the authorities do not pay any compensation if the person dies within 45 days of taking the policy. “As many as 12,039 people had died within 45 days of taking the policy and no compensation was paid to the families of the deceased by the banks. Following the intervention of the government, Rs 254.72 crore has been paid to them,” they said.

The officials informed him that so far only 60 lakh accounts have been opened and remaining 58 lakh applications are pending in the State. With regard to claims, 6,173 applications have been received till date. Of the total, documents pertaining to 2,839 claims have been uploaded and 152 families have received the claim settlement, they said. 

CM pats finance dept
The Chief Minister congratulated the Finance Department officials for their hard work in effective implementation of various welfare schemes in the State even during the Covid-19 pandemic.  The government has provided Rs 95,000 crore to beneficiaries of various schemes through DBT, and spent Rs 1.35 lakh crore on welfare schemes without giving any scope for irregularities, Jagan said. 

Insurance cover for workers
Workers of unorganised sector in the age group of 18 to 70 years are covered under the YSR Bima Scheme. A sum of Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the family of beneficiary if he dies naturally. In case of accidental death, the family will get Rs 5 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Bima Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp