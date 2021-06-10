Collector opens O2 bank at Red Cross Society Nellore unit

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu on Wednesday inaugurated an oxygen bank, which has been set up in Indian Red Cross Society, Nellore unit premises.The Collector appreciated the efforts of IRCS, Nellore unit for setting up the bank for Covid-19 patients.

Measures would be taken for setting up oxygen plants in all 50-bed hospitals across the district in the wake of a possible third wave, he added.Paediatric wards, paediatric ICU wards are being set up in all Covid-19 hospitals in the district, the Collector said.

He informed that they have reduced the positivity rate to 6 per cent from 74 per cent with the support of officials and legislators. “Volunteers of IRCS, Nellore unit offered their valuable services during first and second wave of Covid-19 in the district. The unit has saved many lives of infectees by providing plasma and performed the last rites of Covid-19 victims,” he said.

Babu explained that they have made all arrangements for the special vaccination drive for mothers having children aged 0-5. JC MN Harendhira Prasad, IRCS, Nellore unit chairperson C Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.