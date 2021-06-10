GVMC move to revise property tax opposed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s notification to revise the property tax based on land value, an all-party round-table held on Wednesday, strongly opposed the revision, besides an increase in the garbage and water cess.

Stating the GVMC commissioner G Srijana has no authority to issue such notification, the meeting, through a resolution demanded a GVMC councilor’s meet, only after which, they felt a decision in this regard can be taken.

The proposal to revise the property tax based on land value will put an additional burden of Rs 700 crore on the people of the city, they said.